Mumbai, Jul 26 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Maharashtra reached 3,75,799 on Sunday with the single-day surge of 9,431 cases, the health department said.

As the virus claimed 267 more lives, the state's death toll reached 13,656, it said.

As many as 6,044 patients were discharged after recovery, taking the number of recovered persons to 2,13,238, the department said in a statement.

Maharashtra now has 1,48,601 active cases, it said.

A total of 18,86,296 people have been tested so far, the department said.

Mumbai city and its suburban areas on Sunday reported 1,101 fresh cases, which took its total to 1,09,161, while with 57 deaths, the fatality figure reached 6,093.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 3,75,799, deaths 13,656, recovered 2,13,238, active cases 1,48,601, people tested so far 18,86,296.

