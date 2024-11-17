Jammu, Nov 17 (PTI) Some major initiatives are in offing to revamp and strengthen the Congress at the grass-roots level in Jammu and Kashmir, the party's fact finding team said on Sunday.

The fact-finding team headed by Jammu and Kashmir Congress vice-president Ravinder Sharma dropped the hint about major initiatives during their visit to Rajouri where they held a day-long meeting with party leaders and workers, a party spokesperson said.

Last month, Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee president Tariq Hameed Karra set up the fact-finding team after the party's dismal performance in the recently held assembly elections by winning only six seats – five in Kashmir and one in Jammu region.

The team was constituted to ascertain the reasons behind the Congress' defeat in the polls, especially in Jammu region, and to suggest measures for strengthening the party.

During the team's visit to Rajouri, a spokesperson said the party workers shared their views and experiences of the elections and suggested a way forward for strengthening the organization.

The workers expressed confidence that the party is a strong force and can counter the “communal and divisive” forces if certain corrective measures are taken, the spokesperson said.

The committee appreciated the workers for their commitment to the party's ideology and indicated that some major initiatives are in the offing to revamp and strengthen the party at grassroots level as the party leadership is very serious about taking “corrective measures”, the spokesperson said.

