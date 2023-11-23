Shivamogga (KTK), Nov 23 (PTI) An inquiry has been ordered by the Karnataka government following allegations that a girl student was forcefully fed eggs by her teacher during the midday meal in a government school here, a charge denied by the officials.

Also Read | Amber Election 2023: Congress Fields Prashant Sharma Against BJP Leader Satish Poonia, Know Polling Date, Result and History of Rajasthan Vidhan Sabha Seat.

According to officials, the father of the class 2 student, who belongs to Brahmin community, on Wednesday wrote to the Education department claiming that the "act" of the school teacher has hurt their "religious sentiments".

Also Read | Delhi: Arms and Ammunition Concealed in Nine Boxes Found in Cargo Shipment at Air India Terminal in IGI Airport.

He also sought strict action against the teacher concerned and the headmaster of the school.

In his complaint, the student's father said they had earlier informed the school authorities that they follow strict vegetarian diet. Despite knowing this, he alleged, the teacher forcefully fed egg to his daughter while midday meal was being served in the school.

As part of the inquiry, the Block Education officer and the Midday meal attender visited the school on Thursday.

"As per the preliminary inquiry conducted, it has come to notice that the incident took place when midday meal was being served. A group of students was sitting in a row for meals. Just then, the teacher concerned asked the students who preferred to would have eggs. So, this particular child also seemed to have raised her hands with the rest of her classmates and so was served egg. But, no student including this child in particular were forced to eat eggs," a senior education department official said.

When contacted, Parameshwarappa C R, Deputy Director of Public Instruction (Shivamogga) told PTI, "We have taken the issue very seriously. But based on the information we received, the student was not forcefully fed egg.

"However, we will review the report submitted by the Block Education officer and take serious action against the teacher concerned if any violation of rules were found."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)