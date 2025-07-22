Berhampur (Odisha), Jul 22 (PTI) Odisha Police on Tuesday arrested a 27-year-old man, an accused in a child sexual abuse case, who was out on bail, for allegedly again chasing the victim and obstructing her way while she was returning from school.

The accused, a carpenter by profession belonging to K Nuagaon police station area, was arrested under various sections of the BNS and POCSO Act, after the father of the 14-year-old girl lodged an FIR in Baidyanathpur police station against him on Monday.

During investigation, it came to light that the accused was arrested on March 31, under different sections of the BNS and POCSO Act. He remained in judicial custody for about four months before being released on bail, recently, said SP (Berhampur) Saravana Vivek M.

After being released on bail, he again tried to commit a similar offence with the same victim and stalked her and obstructed her by threatening dire consequences, he said.

In another case, police arrested a 29-year-old man of Santoshpur, near Hinjili, for allegedly attempting to rape a 27-year-old woman Sanskrit teacher of a private school in Ganjam district. The accused was identified as Jeevan Mishra, a pharmacist, police said

The victim came in contact with the accused through Instagram about a year ago. They developed friendship and regularly communicated through phone calls. On July 13, the accused offered to help her in shopping in Berhampur. He picked her up and took her to the Bada Bazar area.

Later, he took her to his aunt's house, where he allegedly touched her private part and attempted to sexually assault her. She, however, managed to escape. As prima-facie evidence was well adduced, he was arrested, said SP (Berhampur).

