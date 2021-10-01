Jaipur, Oct 1 (PTI) A man was arrested with fake currency notes of Rs 1.97 lakh face value in Rajasthan's Nagaur district, police said on Friday.

Bundu Khan (29) was arrested on Thursday and he has connection with notorious counterfeit currency notes smuggler Rafiq, Nagaur Superintendent of Police Abhijeet Singh said.

Also Read | Chennai Super Kings Favourites To Win IPL 2021: Here Are Three Reasons Why MS Dhoni-led CSK Would Win Fourth Indian Premier League Title This Year.

He said that the recovered notes are in Rs 500 and Rs 2000 denominations.

Acting on a tip-off, that a large sum of counterfeit currency was being smuggled and flushed into the market, a police team nabbed Bundu Khan on Thursday.

Also Read | Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021: Apple iPhone 11 Price To Drop Below Rs 40,000.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)