Jaipur, Mar 25 (PTI) A man attempted suicide after stabbing a 22-year-old woman to death in Manoharpura town of this Rajasthan district on Saturday, police said.

The man identified as Surendra Meena is currently under treatment at a hospital, they said.

The reason behind the murder is yet to be ascertained.

Police identified the deceased as Shobha Chaudhary. She was preparing for competitive exams.

Meena used to visit the library of the coaching institute where Chaudhary studied.

Police said, "The accused stabbed the girl on the roof of the coaching institute. The girl was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was declared dead. The accused escaped from the crime scene and later consumed poison. He is undergoing treatment."

