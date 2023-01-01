Gurugram, Jan 1 (PTI) A 28-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by a group of people over an old enmity in the Sector 46 area here, police said on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Sonu Kumar, a native of Madnaka village in Palwal district of Haryana and was currently living in Jal Vihar colony in Sector 46 in Gurugram, they said.

Also Read | Solapur Blast: Three Killed in Fire After Explosion at Firecracker Factory in Barshi (Video).

He was working at utensils shop of his relative. On Saturday, around 2.45 pm, a group of over eight people riding on a motorcycle and a scooter halted at the shop. They attacked Kumar with sticks and iron rods and fled, police said.

The family members and relatives rushed Kumar to a private hospital and informed the police. A police team reached the spot and later to the hospital to take the statement of the victim, but he was not fit for it, they said.

Also Read | Kerala Food Poisoning: 70 Hospitalised in Pathanamthitta After Having Food During Baptism Function in Malappally.

Following the complaint of David, a cousin of Kumar, an FIR was registered against unidentified accused under sections 148 (riots), 149 (unlawful assembly), 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 50 police station Saturday night, police said.

It was around 10 am Sunday, the brother-in-law of Kumar informed the police that he succumbed to injuries, they said.

The police rushed to the hospital and took the body for postmortem. IPC section 302 (murder) was also added in the FIR and are, the police said.

The post-mortem was conducted in the afternoon, but the family members of the deceased refused to take the body, demanding the arrest of the accused first.

“We are questioning some suspects and raids are being conducted at suspected places to nab the accused,” said Station House Officer Rajesh Kumar.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)