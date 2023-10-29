Jamshedpur, Oct 29 (PTI) Fed up with his wife and child, a 30-year-old man killed his two-year-old son by drowning him in a pond in Khakhripada area under Govindpur police station limits here on Sunday, police said.

Ajay Namta killed his son by drowning him in a pond, Govindpur officer-in-charge Ram Kumar Verma said.

During interrogation, Namta, a resident of Gopalpur Katin Pada under Ghatsila police station, confessed to his crime, Verma said.

He said preliminary investigation suggested that the accused was having affair with a woman and he did not want to live with his wife and son.

