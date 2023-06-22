Bhadohi (UP), Jun 22 (PTI) A day after a man lodged a complaint against his rivals for a murder attempt, police here arrested him on Thursday for false allegations.

Aurai Station House Officer (SHO) Ravindra Pratap Yadav said Shyam Mohan Bind was arrested for lodging a false FIR for an attempt to murder under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code to frame his rivals.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: State Investigation Agency Attaches House of LeT Associate in Anantnag.

According to police, Shyam Mohan shot himself in the hand using a country-made pistol on Wednesday and approached the police stating that he was shot at by his rivals Kashi Bind and Gagan Dubey.

However, on tracking the duo's location during the time of the alleged incident reported by Shyam Mohan, it was revealed that they were not present at the spot where the complainant alleged to have been shot at, the police added.

Also Read | Mumbai: BMC Bulldozer Flattens 'Illegal' Shakha Branch of Shiv Sena-Led by Uddhav Thackeray at Nirmal Nagar in Bandra.

The accusations made by him were also found to be incorrect during the forensic examination of the injured hand, the SHO said.

A fresh FIR has been lodged against Shyam Mohan under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and sent him to jail in judicial custody, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)