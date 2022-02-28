Nagpur, Feb 28 (PTI) A 32-yeara-old man was allegedly killed by his elder brother and nephew after he sold his bull in Bhagebori village in Nagpur district of Maharashtra, following which the two accused were arrested, police said on Monday.

The accused duo attacked Vijay Dekate with a rod and also smashed his head with a stone on Friday afternoon, a police official said.

They are identified as the deceased Vijay's brother Hansraj Dekate (58) and his son Pranay (24).

He said the two brothers were locked in a land dispute since the death of their father last December.

Hansraj was angry as Vijay sold the bull to a villager last week without informing the former, the official said.

A case was registered against the duo for murder at Bhivapur police station.

