Faridabad, Dec 29 (PTI) A man was arrested for allegedly killing a 7-year-old girl after a failed rape attempt, police said here on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Ravinder alias Raja (21), lived in the same area as the victim, they said.

The minor girl went missing after she left for school on Tuesday morning, police said.

On December 28, an FIR was registered against under section 363 (abduction) of the IPC at Surjkund police station, they said.

According to the police, while scanning the CCTV footage of the area, they found that a man was chasing the minor.

Soon after, police identified the accused and nabbed him within 12 hours of receiving the information, they said.

Faridabad ACP (crime) Surender Sheoran said, the accused confessed to the crime and said he had abducted the girl and tried to rape her. However, when the minor screamed, he strangled her, slit her throat with a blade and hit a brick on her head.

Later, he stuffed her body in a plastic sack and threw it behind Sethi Garden, the ACP said.

On the disclosure of the accused, the body was recovered and sent for post-mortem, he said.

Following this, sections of murder and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act were added to the FIR, they said.

Police said the victim's father is a labourer while her mother is a homemaker.

