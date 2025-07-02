Bahraich (UP), Jul 2 (PTI) A court here has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for raping an 11-year-old Dalit girl.

Special Additional Sessions Judge (POCSO Act) Deep Kant Mani also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the convict. The entire amount will be given to the victim for her medical expenses, officials said on Wednesday.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Departs for 5-Nation Tour; To Attend BRICS Summit and Hold Key Bilateral Talks (See Pics and Video).

Superintendent of Police (SP) Ramnayan Singh said the incident took place on April 19 last year when Krishna Murari Vishwakarma, a resident of Arajijot Keshav village under Kotwali Dehat police station, called the girl to his house, where a function was held, for cleaning and raped her.

On a complaint lodged by the girl's mother, a case was registered against Vishwakarma under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on April 22, the SP said.

Also Read | What Is Sex-Sorted Semen Technology? Kerala Achieves Milestone With Birth of Twin Female Calves Under Accelerated Breed Improvement Programme, Boosting Dairy Sector.

Under 'Operation Conviction', police special District Government Counsel (POCSO Act) Sant Pratap Singh and the prosecution team took immediate action and filed a charge sheet against the accused in the court on May 24, 2024, under Section 376 (3) (rape of a minor) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant provisions of the POCSO Act and the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)