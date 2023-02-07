Gurugram, Feb 7 (PTI) A man was shot at and vehicles were damaged in a clash between two groups allegedly after an inter-faith marriage in Haryana's Pataudi area, police said on Tuesday.

On January 30, a Muslim man from Pataudi's Baba Shah locality lodged a police complaint alleging that his 22-year-old daughter had gone missing. It was later found that she had married one Rakesh, they said.

After the wedding, Rakesh had started receiving threat calls. He informed his relatives in Rewari about the calls and they reached out to Bajrang Dal members for help. A group of men led by the outfit's leader reached the man's house where the clash erupted, they said.

An FIR was registered against the Muslim party under sections 148 (riots), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), 380 (theft) and 427 (causing damage) of the IPC.

Mubin Khan, a resident of the same locality, said his son Mohin, who was at a grocery shop, was shot at during firing between the two groups. His son is being treated in a private hospital in Gurugram and is still unconscious, police said.

An FIR was registered under section 307 (murder attempt) at the Pataudi police station.

Gurugram police in an official statement said it was a matter of quarrel between two families. FIRs have been registered and a probe is underway.

