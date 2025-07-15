Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 15 (ANI): An individual named Chandu Naik was shot dead by some unknown people in Shalivahana Nagar, Hyderabad in the early hours of Tuesday, the Malakpet Police said.

Naik was out for a morning walk at the park when he was shot at and was found dead by the police. The body has been shifted to Osmania General Hospital, and the case is being registered. More details are awaited, said the police official.

Meanwhile, another such case was reported from Patna, Bihar on June 10 when unidentified assailants gunned down a lawyer in the Sultanganj area on Sunday, informed the police.

The victim, identified as Jitendra Mahato, aged around 58, succumbed to his injuries during treatment at Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH).

This killing comes close on the heels of the recent murders of prominent businessman and BJP leader Gopal Khemka and another individual in Patna's Ram Krishna Nagar area, intensifying opposition criticism against the Nitish Kumar-led government over rising crime in the state.

About the incident, SP Patna East, Parichay Kumar, said that the man identified as Jitendra Mahato was shot dead by the unidentified criminals in Patna, and succumbed to his injuries.

Police recovered three bullet shells from the scene and are investigating the motive and identities of the assailants. FSL teams have been deployed, and CCTV footage is being examined.

"Criminals shot a person named Jitendra Mahato. He was taken to the PMCH hospital for treatment, where he died. The family said that he used to come here every day to drink tea. Today (Sunday), he came here to drink tea and was shot while returning. Three bullet shells have been recovered from the spot. The identities of the criminals and their motives behind the incident are being investigated. FSL teams, local police, and the SDO were called after I learned about the incident. All the CCTV cameras in the vicinity are being examined. The case is being investigated from every angle," said Kumar.

Preliminary information suggests the deceased was a lawyer who had not practised for the last two years. The case is under thorough investigation, as stated by SP.

"Based on preliminary information, we got to know that the accused was a lawyer, but was not practising for the last two years," he said.

On the pertaining law and order situation, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Sunday claimed there was no organised crime in the state, adding that "it is a bit difficult for the government to stop" murders stemming from personal disputes.

"There is good governance in Bihar, there is no organised crime," Choudhary told ANI.

"If a murder is taking place due to some personal dispute, it is a bit difficult for the government to stop it. But no organised crime will be allowed to take place in Bihar. This is clear," he added. (ANI)

