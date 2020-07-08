New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia has expressed 'reservations and concern over the manner and content of the syllabus reduction' of classes 9th to12th for the academic session 2020-21 by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

Sisodia further questioned the removal of topics such as "democratic rights" and "food security in India" from Class 9 syllabus, four chapters from democratic politics- "democracy and diversity", "gender, religion and caste", "popular struggles and movement", and "challenges to democracy" from Class 10 syllabus, apart from others.

Through a statement, Sisodia said, "The secondary school curriculum classes IX-X 2020-21 and senior secondary school curriculum classes XI-XII 2020-21 does not explain the process by which the course committee, curriculum committee or the Governing Body of CBSE arrived at the decision to remove or include any particular topic/chapter."

He further said that the curriculum deduction details also do not give any reason as to why that particular topic or chapter has been left out.

He also questioned the removal of some chapters from the syllabus of other subjects in various classes.

He ended the letter with a warning which read, "the topics of social science which are dropped are so relevant in the contemporary context that it is important that children learn about it through authentic source rather than through WhatsappUniversity."

The CBSE had revised the syllabus for the classes IX to XII during the academic session 2020-21 in the wake of the situation created by COVID-19.

In a circular issued to all the heads of the institutions affiliated to it, the CBSE said that the revision of syllabi has been done due to extraordinary situation prevailing in the country and different parts of the world. (ANI)

