New Delhi [India], December 28 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Congress chief Deepak Baij on Saturday recalled the significant contributions of Manmohan Singh and said the former Prime Minister introduced landmark legislations which have had a profound influence on governance and the empowerment of citizens.

Baij said that Singh's demise has caused an irreparable loss to the party and that it can never be forgotten. "Manmohan Singh ji was the Prime Minister of the country for 10 years. If we recall his works, he brought laws like the Right to Information, the Right to Education etc. Certainly, he has contributed to the growth of the country's economy, this can never be forgotten. His departure has caused an irreparable loss to the Congress party," Baij told ANI.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was cremated on Saturday with state honours at Nigambodh Ghat in Delhi's Kashmere Gate in the presence of his family, friends, colleagues and government dignitaries.

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid their last respects to the former PM by placing a wreath near his mortal remains.

The last rites were carried out at the VIP Ghat as per the Sikh rituals. Dr Singh's mortal remains were placed on a pyre of sandalwood sticks.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge along with Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were also present for the cremation ceremony after they paid tribute to the former Prime Minister.

The mortal remains of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh were brought to the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in Delhi from his residence on early Saturday morning for party workers to pay their respects. Several people also gathered outside the residence of the former Prime Minister in Delhi to pay their tributes.

After the Cabinet meeting on Friday, Home Minister Amit Shah communicated to Congress President Kharge and the family of the late Manmohan Singh that the Government will allocate space for the memorial. In the meanwhile, cremation and other formalities can happen because a trust has to be formed and space has to be allocated to it.

Dr Singh's political career spanned several decades, with notable positions including Finance Minister from 1991 to 1996, during which he spearheaded economic reforms that transformed India's economy.

He served as the Prime Minister of India from 2004 to 2014, succeeding Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

His tenure is particularly remembered for his steady leadership during economic crises and his contributions to modernising India's economy.

Singh was succeeded by Narendra Modi in 2014 after the Congress-led UPA lost the general elections. (ANI)

