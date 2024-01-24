New Delhi [India], January 24 (ANI): Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya virtually inaugurated a Super Specialty Block at Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi Memorial Medical College in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, an official statement said.

He also laid the foundation stone for an All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH) Satellite Centre in Kanpur.

Brajesh Pathak, Deputy Chief Minister, Uttar Pradesh; SP Singh Baghel and Bharati Pravin Pawar, Ministers of State for Health and Family Welfare, Union Health Ministry; Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Health, Health Education, Family Welfare and Mother and Child Care, Uttar Pradesh; Devendra Singh Bhole, Member of Parliament from Akbarpur, Kanpur and Neelima Katiyar, Member of Legislative Assembly from Kalyanpur, Kanpur were also present on the occasion.

Mandaviya said that, "this Super Specialty Block offering 12 super-specialty services to the people will help people to take these specialised services locally, saving their valuable time and resources". He further said that "AIISH Centre in Kanpur will be the first such state-of-the-art centre in North India which will not only train doctors but also provide care to people."

The Union Health Minister said that "it is the dream of Prime Minister that AIISH institutes should be established all over the country on the lines of AIISH Mysore." He highlighted that "it is the commitment of the Union Government to transform the entire gamut of healthcare landscape of the country".

He stated that "the number of AIIMS in the country has increased from 6 to 23 in the country, number of medical colleges have almost doubled to 710, Jan Aushadhi Kendras have increased to more than 10,000 and other similar achievements like doubling of MBBS and PG seats and establishment of more than 1.60 lakh Ayushman Aarogya Mandirs under the Ayushman Bharat scheme underscore the rapid progress being achieved in the healthcare sector in India."

Mandaviya said that besides creating new healthcare infrastructure, the government has also broadened the scope of quality care and treatment that people can receive from both public and private hospitals.

He highlighted that 55 crore people are entitled to benefit from Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana while 50 crore Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) ID cards have been created. He also highlighted the world's largest COVID vaccination campaign undertaken by the Union Government under which 220 crore free vaccine doses were provided, the statement further stated.

On the healthcare initiatives taken for Uttar Pradesh, the Union Health Minister said that Uttar Pradesh is the only state in India to have two AIIMS.

He stated that the number of medical colleges in the state has also doubled in the last 10 years. Mandaviya also praised the development strides being undertaken in other sectors in Uttar Pradesh, according to the statement. (ANI)

