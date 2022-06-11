New Delhi, Jun 11 (PTI) In pursuance of the Digital India initiative, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has decided to discontinue the practice of manual correspondence or delivery of certificates related to changing of names, the civic body said on Saturday.

The practice was discontinued with effect from June 6, the MCD said in a statement.

Also Read | A Blast Occurred at the Batkhak Crossroads Area of PD12 in Kabul City. Khalid Zadran, … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

The MCD has decided to "discontinue practice of manual correspondence or delivery of e-change of name certificates w.e.f.06.06.2022," it said.

This step is in pursuance to Digital India initiative of the government of India and with the aim to bring more transparency and accountability in the process, the MCD said.

Also Read | Prophet Remarks Row: Former BJP Spokesperson Nupur Sharma Summoned by Mumbai Police on June 25.

The certificate can be downloaded from the MCD website -- mcdonline.nic.in -- which is a QR code-enabled, computer-generated certificate, requiring no signature, it added.

"Further, e-mutation will apply only to those cases where instruments have been registered prior to 31.03.2019 and other cases such as succession/transfer on account of death," the statement said.

The e-change of name certificate carries a QR code and does not require any manual signature or stamp, it said.

"Besides, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi has also issued instructions that notices under section 123 A, B, C & D of the DMC Act, 1957, as amended from time to time, and suo moto assessments/assessment on merit thereon except properties covered under GRP will be mandatorily issued online w.e.f. 06.06.2022," it added.

This step has also been taken by MCD to bring more transparency and better monitoring and disposal of these notices.

Such online notices will be issued with an auto-generated computer serial number through web portal of the corporation, the statement said. PTI KND

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)