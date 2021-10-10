Phulbani (Odisha), Oct 10 (PTI) A Maoist cadre, who hails from Chhattisgarh, surrendered before the Odisha Police in Kandhamal district on Sunday, an officer said.

The surrendered Maoist, identified as Rahul Musaki alias Pintu, has been involved in Naxal-related violence since 2015 and has several criminal cases filed against him in both states.

Musaki was one of the cadres of the CPI(Maoist) and working in the Bansadhara-Ghumusar-Nagavali division of the banned outfit, the senior officer said.

He surrendered before Kandhamal Superintendent of Police Vinit Agrawal.

Musaki, a native of Talat village under Jegrugunda gram panchayat in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh, realised that Maoist leaders are misguiding tribal people in the region for their vested interests, the SP said.

“After working for the CPI(Maoist) for quite some time, Rahul decided to leave violence. The leaders of the outfit often misbehave with junior cadres. The frequent operations have disintegrated the Maoists in the state," Agarwal said.

Musaki will get aid as per the Surrender and Rehabilitation Scheme of the Odisha government.

The surrendered Maoist will also get financial assistance for building a house, pursuing studies, and getting vocational training, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)