Mumbai, Jan 9 (PTI) Equity benchmarks rallied in initial trade on Monday amid positive trends in global markets and buying in IT counters.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 367.92 points to 60,268.29. The broader NSE Nifty advanced 119.4 points to 17,978.85.

Also Read | BHU Shocker: Banaras Hindu University Student, Her Classmate Thrashed and Sexually Harassed by Bike-Borne Miscreants; FIR Registered.

From the Sensex pack, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Motors, Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel, HCL Technologies, Wipro, IndusInd Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra and Infosys were the major winners.

Titan and ICICI Bank were the only laggards.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: Bus Rams Into Truck on Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Kannauj; Three Killed and 18 Injured.

Elsewhere in Asia, equity markets in Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong traded in the green.

Markets in the US had ended sharply higher on Friday.

The Sensex had tumbled 452.90 points or 0.75 per cent to settle at 59,900.37 on Friday.The Nifty went lower by 132.70 points or 0.74 per cent to end at 17,859.45.

International oil benchmark Brent crude jumped 1.06 per cent to USD 79.40 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded shares worth Rs 2,902.46 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)