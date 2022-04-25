New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) The minimum temperature in the national capital on Monday settled at 22.7 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year, the India Meteorological Department said.

The relative humidity recorded in the city at 8:30 am was 40 per cent.

The weather office has forecast partly cloudy sky with the possibility of development of thunder and lightning during the day, while the maximum temperature is likely to touch 41 degrees Celsius.

On Sunday, the maximum temperature in Delhi had settled at 39.5 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average.

