Lucknow, May 25 (PTI) BSP president Mayawati on Thursday exhorted party workers in Maharashtra to begin preparing for the coming Lok Sabha elections, saying the party should have become a power to reckon with in the state by now.

Mayawati who held a meeting of office bearers of Maharashtra unit in the ongoing series of state-wise reviews ahead of the next year's Lok Sabha elections, stressed on increasing the party's mass base, a statement issued by the BSP said.

The Dalit politician regretted that her party has so far been failing to become a big force in the state which has been the "karambhoomi" of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar and Manyavar Kanshi Ram.

The Bahujan Samaj Party chief also said because of the raging power tussle in Maharashtra, there was a possibility that the state may go into early polls, with simultaneous general and assembly elections.

There is an atmosphere of political instability in Maharashtra due to the continuous struggle for power, selfishness, and mutual animosity, she said.

Because of all this, the welfare and development of the common people is getting badly affected there, which is very sad, she said.

The BSP chief urged workers to work with full force across 48 Lok Sabha seats and 288 assembly constituencies in Maharashtra, the statement added.

