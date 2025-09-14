Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 14 (ANI): Team Red, in collaboration with the Jammu & Kashmir Sports Council (JKSC) and Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), successfully organised a Mega Blood Donation and Wellness Camp in Srinagar on Sunday.

The camp witnessed overwhelming participation from volunteers, donors, and community members who came together to support the noble cause of saving lives through blood donation. Alongside the blood donation drive, the wellness camp offered free medical consultations, health check-ups, and awareness sessions aimed at promoting preventive healthcare and community well-being, as per a press release.

The event was graced by the presence of Minister for Health & Medical Education, Sakina Itoo, Advisor to Chief Minister, Nasir Aslam Wani, MLA Lal Chowk, Ahsan Pardesi, and Director SKIMS, Dr Ashraf Ganaie, along with other distinguished dignitaries and senior officials.

On behalf of all members of Team Red, Chairman Saadat Nasir Wani Sogami extended a warm welcome to the dignitaries and expressed heartfelt gratitude to all guests, medical experts, volunteers, and donors for their invaluable support in making the event a success.

He highlighted the vision of Team Red, J&K-based a trust, in creating sustainable community-driven initiatives that focus on health, education, empowerment, and humanitarian service.

Speaking on the occasion, the dignitaries lauded the efforts of Team Red and its collaborating partners for their commitment to public service and community health. The event underscored the importance of collective responsibility in strengthening healthcare access and fostering a culture of compassion and solidarity.

The camp concluded with a renewed pledge by all stakeholders to continue working together for the betterment of society, ensuring that such efforts create a lasting impact in the lives of the people. (ANI)

