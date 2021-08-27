Shillong, Aug 27 (PTI) Meghalaya minister Sanbor Shullai on Friday urged Union minister of Culture and Tourism G.K Reddy for construction of a Tagore Cultural Complex in Riblong locality here.

The Meghalaya arts and culture minister discussed the issue related to the construction of the building, under the Tagore Cultural Complex Scheme, with the Union minister in the national capital on Friday.

Shullai sought Reddy's intervention, saying it will be a token of appreciation for the state's association with Rabindranath Tagore.

The Nobel laureate had visited Shillong, which was then the capital of undivided Assam, in 1919, 1923, and 1927.

When the poet wrote ‘Shesher Kobita' (The last poem) during his visit to south India in 1928, 13 of the 17 chapters of the book were inspired by his stay in Shillong.

"I met the Union minister and urged the Ministry to sanction the Tagore complex before the state celebrates its 50th year next year," Sanbor told PTI.

Meghalaya was created as an autonomous state within Assam in 1970 and achieved full statehood on January 21, 1972.

If the complex comes up in the Meghalaya state capital, it would be the first Tagore Cultural Complex in the Northeastern region, Shullai said.

