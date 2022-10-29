Chandigarh, Oct 29 (PTI) A member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was arrested, said the Chandigarh Police here on Saturday.

Police recovered a pistol, made in the USA, from Mohit Bhardwaj (32), said an official statement.

Police said Mohit was also close to gangster Deepak Tinu, who had escaped from the Mansa police custody and later arrested by the Delhi Police.

Tinu was one of the accused in singer Sidhu Moosewala murder case.

Mohit was also a class fellow of gangster Sampat Nehra, police said, adding that further investigation is underway.

