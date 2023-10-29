Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 29 (ANI): With the culmination of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' campaign at hand, BJP leader Mangal Prabhat Lodha on Sunday flagged off a special train from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Maharashtra's Mumbai to Delhi for the 'Amrit Kalash Yatra'.

Under the campaign, the special train carrying thousands of 'Kalah' (earthen pots) left for the national capital.

Also Read | ICSI CSEET November 2023 Admit Card Released At icsi.edu, Know How to Download Hall Ticket.

The 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' campaign was celebrated in two phases.

The first phase included Shilaphalakams for freedom fighters and security forces, initiatives like the Panch Pran Pledge, Vasudha Vandan, and Veeron ka Vandan, honouring the sacrifices of bravehearts. In its first phase, the campaign became a massive success, with over 2.33 lakh Shilaphalakams built in 36 States and UTs, nearly 4 crore Panch Pran pledge selfies uploaded, and over 2 lakh Veeron ka Vandan programs nationwide. Additionally, more than 2.36 crore indigenous saplings have been planted, and 2.63 lakh Amrit Vatikas created under the Vasudha Vandan theme.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Fire Video: 24 Shops Gutted As Massive Blaze Erupts in Firozabad's Kath Bazar Area.

In the second phase of Meri Maati Mera Desh, Amrit Kalash Yatras were planned to touch every household in the country. Soil and rice grains were collected from over 6 lakh villages in rural areas and from wards in urban areas across India. Collected soil from each village was mixed at the block level and then brought to the state capital, and with a ceremonial send-off, sent to the national capital with thousands of Amrit Kalash Yatris.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the final event of the 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' campaign in the national capital on October 31, the Ministry of Culture said on Friday.

The event at Vijay Chowk will mark the culmination of the Meri Maati Mera Desh campaign's Amrit Kalash Yatra in which Amrit Kalash Yatris from 7000 blocks of 766 districts will be present.

It will also mark the wrap of the two-year-long campaign of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, which began on March 12, 2021, to celebrate 75 years of India's independence.

For the final event of Meri Maati Mera Desh, more than 20 thousand Amrit Kalash Yatris from 36 States and Union Territories are reaching the national capital on 29th October through various modes of transport like specially dedicated trains, buses, and local transport to take part in a two-day programme at Kartavya Path/Vijay Chowk on 30th and 31st October. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)