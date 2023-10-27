Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 27 (ANI): IPS officer RR Swain has been given additional charge as the Director General of Police (DGP) of Jammu and Kashmir Police, an official statement said on Friday.

The appointment will come into effect on November 1.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Rajyotsava 2023 Date, History and Significance: Everything To Know About the Chhattisgarh Foundation Day or Chhattisgarh Sthapna Diwas.

"With the approval of Competent Authority, RR Swain, IPS (AGMUT:1991) presently posted as Special DG, CID, Jammu and Kashmir, will also function as in-charge Director General of Police, Jammu and Kashmir, in addition to his existing charge, with effect from 01.11.2023 and until further orders," an official notification issued by the Home Ministry read.

RR Swain will take charge from incumbent DGP Dilbag Singh, who superannuates on October 31. (ANI)

Also Read | Delhi Metro Fight: Clash Erupts Between Passengers Over Limited Standing Space, People Rally To Protect Elderly Man (Watch Video).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)