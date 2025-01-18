New Delhi [India], January 18 (ANI): The Minister of Home Affairs (MHA) has granted certificates under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) to a total of 67 associations this year so far, as these institutions are engaged in social, cultural, educational, religious and economic activities benefitting a larger community across the country.

His Holiness the Dalai Lama Charitable Trust, Sambhavna Trust, Vyomini Social Foundation, and Centre for Equity and Inclusion (CEQUIN) are among four Delhi-based associations that have been granted separate certificates under FCRA.

His Holiness the Dalai Lama Charitable Trust is a public charitable trust registered under sections 12A and 10(23)(c) of the Indian Income Tax Act 1961. It was established on January 20, 1964, in Calcutta as an irrevocable public trust under the aegis of His Holiness the XIV Dalai Lama of Tibet. Later, in the year 1978, the registered office of the trust was shifted to Delhi and the administrative office was moved to Dharamsala in Himachal Pradesh. Before he departed from Tibet in March 1959, his Holiness had managed to send out to Sikkim some properties that later formed the corpus of the trust.

Late Shri Jaya Prakash Narayan, an internationally known political and social thinker and a great sympathiser of the Tibetan cause, was the first chairperson of the trust and a leading personality in executing the trust work until he died in 1979. It is the fourth Delhi-based association to receive an FCRA registration certificate this year, followed by three others from the national capital.

The nature of the His Holiness the Dalai Lama Charitable Trust is religious (Buddhist), cultural, economic, educational, and social, while Sambhavna Trust, Vyomini Social Foundation, and CEQUIN deal in social activities.

Besides these four Delhi-based associations, the other 63 associations that have been granted FCRA certificates from the MHA deal in sectors linked to social, cultural, educational, religious and economic activities.

West Bengal-based Alipurduar Manabik Mukh is the latest among all the 67 associations to receive an FCRA certificate this year from the MHA.

Established on September 16, 2011 (officially registered on November 27, 2012), it is a dedicated social service organisation committed to providing quality healthcare services to the community at significantly discounted rates. It claims that its mission is to ensure that everyone, regardless of their financial status, has access to essential medical services and support, striving to bridge the gap between medical needs and accessibility.

By offering a range of healthcare services at a discount rate of 15-40 percent, as the associates claim, it aims to alleviate the financial burden on individuals and families, ensuring that no one is deprived of necessary medical care due to cost.

Anjuman Education Trust, Aradhana Social and Development Organisation, Maharashtra Lokahita Seva Mandal, Narayana Hrudayalaya Charitable Trust, Bengal Vipassana Kendra, Anjeze Charitable Trust, Maha Bodhi Society of India, Dhingra Family Foundation India, Riddhi Siddhi Kushi Va Gramin Shaikshnaik Samajik Sanstha Jambhulani, Gram Sewa Sangh Nagpur, National Youth Foundation, Network of Naga People Living with HIV and AIDS, Allah Ki Den Multipurpose Education Society, Odisha Rising Foundation Trust, Generation India Foundation, Sambhavna Trust, NIMS University Rajasthan, UMEED, Thai Ullam Trust, Mowo Social Initiatives Foundation, AHAAN Foundation, Neomics Research Foundation, and Tribal Development Charitable Trust are among the 67 associations to receive FCRA certificate this year till date.

FCRA is an Indian law that regulates the acceptance and use of foreign funds by individuals, companies, and associations. The FCRA was enacted to ensure that foreign funds are used appropriately and transparently and do not harm India's sovereignty, integrity, or internal security. (ANI)

