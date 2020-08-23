Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 23 (ANI): In order to combat Coronavirus, migrant workers returning to Gautam Buddh Nagar in Uttar Pradesh will be tested for COVID-19.

"The workers who had gone from Gautam Budh Nagar to their respective villages in the early period of corona are now coming back. There is a danger of spread of corona infection in the district on their arrival. In view of that, arrangements will be made to conduct preliminary screening from where they are coming, and then they will be tested for the virus after coming to the district," Suhas L Y, the District Magistrate, told ANI.

Since the beginning of coronavirus-triggered lockdown in March, a large number of migrant workers returned to their native places.

While thousands walked for miles on foot, several migrant workers returned by buses or trains when authorities swung into action after seeing the plight of men and women, young and old.

The government ran several special trains, called Shramik Express, for the purpose of repatriation of stranded people amid the coronavirus lockdown.

As governments allow the normal business to resume across the country after months of lockdown, many workers have now started moving back to cities from their native places for employment.

The Industry Department and the Labour Department have been directed to monitor the movement of workers. Officials from both the departments will be deployed where the labourers are coming from and they will arrange for their corona test.

Meanwhile, a total of 5,423 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Uttar Pradesh in last 24 hours, taking the total number of active cases to 49,242 in the state.

According to state principal secretary health Amit Mohan Prasad, there are 1,35,613 recoveries while 2,926 people have died in the state so far. The recovery rate has increased to 72.21 per cent. (ANI)

