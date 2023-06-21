New Delhi, Jun 21 (PTI) Various central ministries, their undertakings companies and private players on Wednesday conducted yoga sessions on the occasion of the ninth International Day of Yoga.

"Yoga is not just an exercise, its a way to keep your body and mind concentrated. Anything is possible if your body is healthy," Union Steel Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia in a tweet said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Two Prisoners of Sultanpur District Jail Found Hanging From Tree.

Yoga sessions were conducted at all its plants and units, Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) said in a tweet. Employees and executives of RINL organised yoga sessions at the company's steel plant in Visakhapatnam.

Participating in a yoga session at his company's plant in Raigarh, JSPL Chairman Naveen Jindal said: "Yoga is the journey of the self, through the self, to the self. Yoga has had on my life - It is a gift of calmness & flexibility that has not only improved my physical endeavours in shooting and polo but has also touched every sphere of my existence".

Also Read | International Yoga Day 2023: PM Narendra Modi Arrives at UN Headquarters Lawns in New York to Lead Yoga Event (Watch Video).

Yoga has got recognition across the world. The International Yoga Day is celebrated not only in India but in many parts of the world in a big way, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said while participating in a yoga session.

Officials and employees of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways took part in a yoga session organised at the Transport Bhavan, New Delhi, to mark the International Day of Yoga (IDY). Senior officials, including Secretary Anurag Jain and Additional Secretary Amit Kumar Ghosh, also participated in the event.

Canara Bank CMD K Satyanarayana Raju, along with other employees, participated in a yoga session organised at the bank's headquarters in Bengaluru.

Yoga sessions were also organised at all the circle and regional offices across India, Canara Bank General Manager (Marketing) Ravi Prakash Jaiswal said.

Addressing a gathering in Jabalpur, Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said International Yoga Day has transformed into a 'Jan Andolan' under the visionary leadership of the Prime Minister.

The employees of Dredging Corporation of India Ltd (DCIL) performed yoga sessions both on-shore at various locations and offshore on the company's dredgers and ships, its MD & CEO S Divakar said.

While attending a yoga session, Union Power Minister RK Singh said regular yoga is helpful in mental and physical development. Yoga is the discipline of life. Yoga is becoming a part of the lifestyle of people all over the world.

IREDA CMD Pradip Kumar Das said incorporating Yoga into daily lives benefits in reducing stress, improving physical and mental well-being and enhancing productivity.

NLC India CMD Prasanna Kumar Motupalli said, "Yoga makes us harmonious with nature, Integrate and enriches Physical, emotional, Psychological and spiritual health to live with peace and full potential within ourselves".

"NLC India Limited observed the 9th International Day of Yoga - 2023, in all its offices and units across India with mass participation by senior officials and employees, Representatives of Recognised Trade Unions and Associations, Students and Teachers with other stakeholders."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)