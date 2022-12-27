New Delhi [India], December 27 (ANI): Ministry of Power signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO), Ministry of Defence today for the Implementation of Early Warning System for Vulnerable Hydro Projects/Power Stations.

Ministry of Power and DRDO will jointly work towards developing suitable mitigation measures against avalanches, landslides, glaciers, glacial lakes and other geo-hazards.

The expertise of DRDO will also be utilized in developing a comprehensive Early Warning System for vulnerable hydro projects/ power stations in hilly regions. Separate and specific tasks will be formulated between DRDO & respective project developer(s) in agreement with the broad understanding developed through this MoU.

The MoU was signed by Alok Kumar, Secretary, Ministry of Power and Dr Samir V Kamat, Secretary, Department of Defence (R&D) & Chairman, DRDO.

Union Minister of Power & NRE, R K Singh, the Ministry of Power has taken the initiative of implementing Early Warning System (EWS) in the Hydro Power Projects especially those located in upper reaches of Hilly regions.

EWS is an integrated system of hazard monitoring, forecasting and prediction, disaster risk assessment, communication and preparedness for timely action to reduce disaster risks in advance of hazardous events.

Ministry of Power has already signed MoUs with CSIR-NGRI, IMD, WIHG and NRSC-ISRO for the implementation of EWS. (ANI)

