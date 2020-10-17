Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 17 (ANI): Two deaths have occured in the fire which broke out in a residential building in Kolkata's Ganesh Chandra Avenue late last night.

Among those dead include a minor boy, who jumped from the building and was rushed to Calcutta Medical College where he was declared brought dead, and a man who got stuck in a washroom.

Ten fire tenders had been rushed to the spot on Friday night as the incident started. The fire has been completely doused off as per the Fire and Emergency Services Minister Sujit Bose.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

