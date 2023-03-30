Noida, Mar 30 (PTI) A minor fire broke out at an under-construction data centre of the Adani Group here during welding work at the site, officials said on Wednesday.

The fire broke out at the building located in the industrial hub of Sector 62 around 11.20 PM on Tuesday and was extinguished soon, Chief Fire Officer Pradeep Kumar Choubey said.

No person was injured in the episode, the officer added.

“Some thermocol and plastic sheets caught fire during the welding work at the under-construction site of Adani ConneX Data Centre in Sector 62. The fire service unit immediately reached the spot and the blaze was extinguished,” Choubey said.

The upcoming data centre of the Adani Group in Noida is expected to have a capacity of 100 MW of IT load and will open with request for service by the end of this year, according to information available on Adani Connex website.

