Jajpur, Jul 20 (PTI) An elderly couple was charred to death after unidentified miscreants set their house on fire suspecting them to be practising witchcraft at a village in Odishas Jajpur district, police said on Monday.

The incident, which took place at Nimaplli village under Kalinga Nagar police station limits late on Sunday night, came to light on Monday, they said.

The deceased have been identified as Shaila Balamuch (64) and Basanti Balamuch (60) of the village. Efforts are on to ascertain the circumstances that led to the incident and identify the miscreants, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Jajpur Road, C P Nayak said.

Some villagers suspected that the two were practising black magic and miscreants set their house on fire when both were sleeping late on Sunday night. Both were charred to death and all household articles were reduced to ashes in the fire, police said.

Shailas brother-in-law Tipu Buliuli in a complaint lodged with the local police alleged that the villagers torched the house of the elderly couple and killed them while they were asleep.

"I suspect that the villagers have killed the couple as they were not in good terms with the two. The villagers thought that the couple were practising witchcraft, which is baseless," said Buliuli.

Locals informed the matter to the Kalinga Nagar police on Monday morning after which local police rushed the spot and started investigation. Japur SP C S Meena also visited the spot. Scientific team has been pressed into the investigation.

"Investigation is on. We are also looking into the allegation of the couple being killed over witchcraft suspicion, said the SDPO.

This is the second witchcraft-related murder incident in Jajpur district this month. A 65-year-old woman was killed on suspicion of conducting black magic in Chatara village of the district last week.

