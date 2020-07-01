New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): INS Kesari, which was deployed in the Indian Ocean region on 'Mission Sagar' to deliver assistance to the country's maritime neighbours in dealing with the COVID crisis, returned back to the country on June 28.

An MEA release said as part of the mission, INS Kesari successively visited Maldives, Mauritius, Madagascar, Comoros and Seychelles "to deliver assistance to our maritime neighbours in dealing with the COVID crisis".

Also Read | International Cricket Council Chairman Shashank Manohar Steps Down: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 1, 2020.

The mission was launched on May 10 and India's initiative to deliver COVID-19 related assistance to the countries in the Indian Ocean region. INS Kesari travelled over 7,500 nautical miles over 55 days.

India's humanitarian assistance included supplies of essential food items, medicines, Ayurvedic medicines and deployment of Medical Assistance Teams (MAT) to Mauritius and Comoros.

Also Read | GTU Exams 2020 Postponed, Other University Examinations Also Deferred by Gujarat Govt Due to COVID-19 Situation.

The release said that Mission Sagar is a major milestone in engagement with the countries in the Indian Ocean Region, in line with Prime Minister's vision of 'SAGAR- Security and Growth for All in the Region'.

The Ministry said it deeply appreciates the assistance and solidarity of the respective host governments "for their warm reception and logistical support to the mission". (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)