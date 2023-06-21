Aizawl, Jun 21 (PTI) The International Day of Yoga was celebrated on Wednesday at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Aizawl in which hundreds of people participated.

The celebration was led by Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati and his wife Jayashree Kambhampati.

Similar programmes were also held in different parts of the state, including hospitals and government institutions.

Yoga embodies unity of mind and body, thought and action, and creates harmony between man and nature, the governor said.

"It is not about exercise but to discover the sense of oneness with yourself, the world and nature. By changing our lifestyle and creating consciousness, it can help in well-being," he said.

Kambhampati highlighted how yoga is convenient to be practiced anywhere with a minimal requirement, and how efficient it is for improving health and quality of life.

It is unfortunate that Mizoram has high incidences of lifestyle diseases such as diabetes, he said.

In addition, a lot of youth are suffering from anxiety and depression, he added.

"I believe that yoga may be a viable option as we attempt to mitigate these various physical and mental problems," Kambhampati said.

