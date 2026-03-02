Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], March 2 (ANI): Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Monday disbursed the District Catalytic Intervention Plan Fund at the Planning & Programme Implementation Committee Room in Aizawl.

An amount of Rs 1 crore has been allocated to each district to facilitate the effective implementation of their respective District Plans.

Also Read | Holi 2026 Celebration: Colour Throwing on Unwilling Persons Banned in Hyderabad.

In his address, the Chief Minister stated that although District Planning Committees had been constituted earlier, no dedicated funds had been provided to meaningfully implement their plans.

"For the first time in Mizoram, we are disbursing Rs 1 crore to each district to fulfil their prioritised projects," he said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Outlines 5 Priorities in India-Canada Ties; Focus on Clean Energy, Critical Minerals, AI.

He emphasised that the Government is committed to empowering districts by enabling them to formulate their own development plans and by providing the necessary financial support to ensure successful execution.

He described the initiative as a key component of the Government's flagship scheme, Bana Kaih. The Deputy Commissioners (DCs) have been entrusted with substantial authority, and project proposals have been prepared under their leadership. The success of the fund will largely depend on the responsibility and commitment of the DCs.

"This is only the beginning. If we utilise the funds efficiently, further allocations can be made in the future," he said.

The Chief Minister formally handed over the funds through bank cheques.

Vanlaldina Fanai, Commissioner, Planning, noted in his speech that "this marks the first instance of funds being directly provided to Deputy Commissioners to proactively advance district development."

He described it as a progressive and commendable step toward strengthening grassroots governance.

The function was chaired by Lalmalsawma Pachuau, Secretary, Planning, who also outlined the broad modalities for implementation of the Catalytic Plan.

Speaking on behalf of the Deputy Commissioners, Lalhriatpuia, Deputy Commissioner, Aizawl, expressed gratitude to the Government for the initiative.

He stated that district projects would align with the Mizoram District Transformation Programme and adopt a convergence approach with other schemes wherever feasible.

"We are grateful for the Government's support and are fully committed to delivering results," he said.

The Fund has been provided under Component 5 (Handholding Scheme) of the Decentralised Plan. Further allocations will be made based on performance and effective utilisation. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)