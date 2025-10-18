Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], October 18: Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma laid the foundation stone for the construction of the Working Women's Hostel at Khatla, Aizawl, during a ceremony held at the I&PR Auditorium, an official statement said.

The event was graced by VL Zaithanzama, MLA of Khatla Constituency, on Friday.

The Khatla Working Women's Hostel is one of seven new hostels to be constructed across Mizoram under SASCI 2024-25 (Part X). Under this initiative, the Central Government has sanctioned Rs 127 crore for the establishment of these hostels.

In his address, the Chief Minister expressed appreciation to Mizo Hmeichhe Tangrual for their long-standing efforts in establishing and managing the existing Working Women's Hostel at Khatla.

He noted that the old building had become inadequate to meet growing needs and that a new, larger facility was essential to accommodate more working women. He urged continued collaboration to ensure that the new hostel effectively supports women's welfare and contributes to social progress.

The original Khatla Hostel, established in 1975 by Mizo Hmeichhe Tangrual with funding from the Social Welfare Board, Government of India, initially accommodated 30 residents. With subsequent central assistance, its capacity was later expanded to 60 residents.

The old structure has now been demolished to make way for the new seven-storey building, which will be constructed by Sky Builders, Zemabawk North. The new facility will feature attached toilets in all rooms and modern amenities, with a total capacity for 140 residents.

The programme was chaired by Lalzarmawii, Commissioner & Secretary, Women and Child Development Department (WCD). Zoramthangi Chhangte, Director, WCD, presented an implementation report, while Hrangthanga Zote, Chief Engineer, PWD (Buildings), delivered the technical briefing.

Currently, Mizoram has eight operational women's hostels for working women. Upon completion of these new projects, the total number will rise to 15.

The seven hostels to be constructed under SASCI 2024-25 (Part X) are - Khatla, Aizawl - Capacity: 140, Cost: Rs 29.72 crore; Ramhlun Sports Complex Hostel - Capacity: 50, Cost: Rs 14.01 crore; ITI Veng Hostel - Capacity: 50, Cost: Rs 18.18 crore; ZMC, Falkawn - Capacity: 120, Cost: Rs 26.34 crore; Lunglei Ramthar Veng Hostel - Capacity: 50, Cost: Rs 14.09 crore; Champhai Working Women's Hostel - Capacity: 50, Cost: Rs 13.66 crore; Thenzawl Working Women's Hostel - Capacity: 30, Cost: Rs 11.00 crore.

Construction at several sites has already commenced, except for Champhai. (ANI)

