Aizawl, Dec 24 (PTI) Mizoram police on Tuesday said five more persons have been arrested for allegedly beating a man to death near Aizawl over allegations of stealing money.

The five Village Defence Party (VDP) members were taken into custody on Monday night, taking the total number of arrests in the case to seven, police added.

The incident had taken place at Tuirial Airfield area, around 18 km east of Aizawl, on December 18 night.

On Sunday, police arrested two VDP members for allegedly beating David Lalmuanpuia, a wage labourer and rag picker, to death.

A case of culpable homicide has been registered under Section 105/3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) following a complaint filed by David's family, police said.

According to David's mother, Nunthangmawii, her son was taken from their home by the VDP members on suspicion of involvement in a burglary at the local pastor's quarters.

David and his friend Lalduhsaka were allegedly beaten by VDP members for several hours after the pastor reported that Rs 26,000 was stolen from his quarters, police said.

When David was found unconscious, he was rushed to a hospital in Aizawl, where he succumbed to his injuries in the early hours of December 19, police added.

David's death has sparked public outrage, with many demanding stringent punishment for the perpetrators and blaming the pastor for allegedly abetting the killing.

Home Minister K. Sapdanga expressed regret over the incident and assured that legal action would be taken against those responsible.

