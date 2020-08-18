Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Mizoram has a total of 815 COVID-19 cases, as of Tuesday, said the Information and Public Relations Department, Government of Mizoram.

Out of the total cases, 682 COVID-19 patients are male while the remaining 133 patients are female.

Also Read | Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Biocon Chief, Tests COVID-19 Positive.

As per the bulletin released, there are 443 active cases while 372 patients have been discharged. As of Tuesday, there are no fatalities due to COVID-19 reported in the state.

Mamit, Siaha, and Khawzawl districts in the state have zero active cases, it added. (ANI)

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Shocker: 70-Year-Old Man Arrested For Sexually Abusing Minor Girl in Coimbatore.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)