Aizawl, Oct 27 (PTI) Single-day recoveries surpassed fresh COVID-19 cases in Mizoram on Wednesday, as 1,059 more patients were discharged and 740 new infections reported, a health department official said.

The tally rose to 1,18,949, while eight fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 422, he said.

The northeastern state now has 7,766 active cases, and 1,10,761 people have so far recovered from the disease.

The recovery rate stands at 93.11 per cent against the national average of 98.19 per cent, the official said, adding, the death rate is at 0.35 per cent, less than the national average of 1.33 per cent.

Mizoram has conducted over 12.86 lakh sample tests for COVID-19 till date.

Meanwhile, more than 6.95 lakh people were inoculated till Tuesday, State Immunisation Officer Lalzawmi said.

