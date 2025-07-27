Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 27 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, outlining urgent demands related to education, infrastructure, railways, and the welfare of people in the State.

In his petition, the Tamil Nadu CM demanded that funds under the Samagra Shiksha scheme be released and urged the centre to implement railway projects that were sanctioned over a decade ago but remain inactive.

The petition emphasised the need for the centre's cooperation in implementing crucial projects and addressing long-pending issues.

The Chief Minister has sought the immediate release of the pending central share of Rs 2,151.59 crore for the 2024-25 financial year under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan.

He also requested the sanction of the first instalment for 2025-26 and urged the centre to delink fund disbursal from the condition of signing the PM SHRI (Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India) scheme Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

"Tamil Nadu, home to over 43.9 lakh students, 2.2 lakh teachers, and 32,000+ support staff, has opposed certain aspects of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, including the three-language policy and the 5+3+3+4 school structure, on ideological and structural grounds," the petition read.

Stalin demanded urgent action to implement railway projects, including the Dindigul-Sengottai-Thirunelveli (70 km) line, the Erode-Palani (91 km) line, the Aruppukkottai-Madurai-Thoothukudi (60 km) line, the Athipattu-Puttur (88 km) line, and the Mahabalipuram-Chennai-Cuddalore (180 km) line. These projects were sanctioned over a decade ago but remain inactive, according to the petition.

He also urged for "expedited work on the Tirunelveli-Kanyakumari double track (87 km) and for the approval of Tirupattur-Krishnagiri-Hosur new line."

"Additional demands include: Running more suburban trains in Chennai, Allotment of additional EMU coaches (AC & non-AC), Approving a 4th line between Tambaram and Chengalpattu, Implementing the Avadi-Sriperumbudur railway line, Speeding up related approvals and fund allocation," the petition said.

To promote regional development, Tamil Nadu has granted in-principle approval for semi-high-speed rail links from Chennai to Coimbatore (a 34.8 km stretch) and Madurai (a 32 km stretch), which will cost Rs 10,740.49 crore and Rs 11,368.35 crore, respectively.

The Tamil Nadu government has requested the centre to implement these projects with a 50:50 cost-sharing arrangement, as per the Semi-High-Speed Railway Policy (2017).

The petition raised strong concerns over the continued arrest and detention of Indian fishermen and the seizure of their boats by the Sri Lankan Navy. The Chief Minister urged the Prime Minister to intervene and find a permanent diplomatic solution personally.

Despite repeated letters to the Union External Affairs Ministry and ongoing efforts via diplomatic channels, the issue persists. The CM stressed the need for the immediate release of detained fishermen and confiscated fishing equipment.

Tamil Nadu has proposed the use of 1,503.44 acres of unused land--originally allotted for the Salem Steel Plant--to set up a Defence Industrial Corridor, as part of the Union Government's 2018-19 Budget announcement.

The CM urged the Prime Minister to support this initiative, allowing for swift approval and use of the land for the corridor under the Defence Production Policy, bolstering India's self-reliance in defence manufacturing. (ANI)

