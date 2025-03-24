New Delhi, Mar 24 (PTI) The CPI(M) on Monday condemned the targeting of stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra and vandalism of a Mumbai studio over his alleged defamatory remarks against Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

In a post on X, the CPI(M) said it demonstrated that "mob violence is the only law" for BJP-led alliance regimes.

"We strongly condemn the targeting of stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra and the vandalisation of the studio in which he performed by the ruling alliance goons in Maharashtra," the Left party said.

"Parts of the same studio have also reportedly been demolished by municipal authorities. The government has filed cases against Kamra in addition to threats and intimidation, which demonstrate that for BJP-led alliance regimes, mob violence is the only law," it added.

The CPI(M) further said that it stood with Kamra and his right to freedom of expression.

The Mumbai Police on Monday registered an FIR against Kamra for alleged defamatory remarks against Shiv Sena chief Shinde during a show, an official said.

Late on Sunday, Shiv Sena members damaged the Habitat Comedy Club in the Khar area where Kamra's show, during which he allegedly made a "gaddar (traitor)" jibe at Shinde, was filmed, as well as the hotel in whose premises the club is located.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)