Hyderabad, Jul 1 (PTI) The NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi can effectively face the "hasty and mischievous" actions of China, BJP General Secretary V Ram Madhav said on Wednesday.

Observing that coronavirus and China dominated the news at present, he said the governmentfighting againstthe virus was also "dealing effectively" withthe neighbouring country.

"Coronavirus was was born in China.When we are defeating corona, willwe leave China? The government which can face Chinas hasty and scamp actions with equal strength, is there in Delhi today, under the leadership of Modiji, he said.

He was addressing a virtual rally organised by BJP in Telangana on the occasion of the Modi government completing one year in office in its second term.

Madhav hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his criticism against the Modi government over its handling of the issues with China 'ignoring' the governments efforts and the sacrifices of Army personnel.

China, for the last 50-60 years, has been habituated to illegally intruding into India and occupying land and the central governments did not take them seriously, he said.

China stopped fighting battles since 1979, the last one being in Vietnam in 1979 but started a new tactic of slowly entering into the lands of neighbouring countries without fighting a battle and occupying them, he said, speaking in Telugu.

In an apparent reference to Rahul Gandhi, he said the Congress leader tweets seeking answers from Modi.

Modi ji will give an answer. He will give answer to China and to you also. But, if you want to ask, you will have to answer (certain questions) Who created this situation in the country? Madhav asked, alleging that Congress governments had allowed such situations.

Noting that several successive governments, including those headed by P V Narasimha Rao and Manmohan Singh, entered into agreements with China, he sought to know the outcome. What this country has got by making agreements? Have you ever got ready for a fight with them on the borders? After Modi government came in 2014, we are not making agreements. We are fighting for every inch of land, he asserted. Chinese erected listening posts in 2015 and the Indian Army demolished them, he said.

In 2017, Chinse tried to come near Chicken Neck (Doklam), Indian Army was deployed in large numbers and the country did not budge till the neighbour took back its 'equipment'. Recently, in Ladakh area... when we were stopping them from intruding into our lands by putting up resistance through physically fighting, they (opposition) are questioning us.

"It is you who did a Bhudan yagna (donating lands)... they are questioning the sacrifices (of Indian army personnel), he said, referring to the death of 20 men, including Col Santosh Babu from Telangana, in violent clashes in Galwan Valley last month.

Several opposition parties were of the view that the issue should be faced unitedly but the young leader of Congress is in a hurry" and indulged in politics in everything, he said, in a veiled reference to Gandhi. But, happy thing is, the stance of the Indian government on China is an effort to resolve the issue through dialogue and to see that violent incidents do not recur... on the other hand, to stand, on the ground, with utmost firmness, that there is no question of letting the Chinese violate an inch of land, the BJP leader said.

The Modi government was sincerely working for safeguarding theunity and integrity of the country, he said.

He also said the country can still emerge as a five trillion dollar economy in spite of the adverse impact of coronavirus as the people of the country have the ability to realise it and the government has the resolve to take it forward.

The government has made efforts to strengthen the economic foundations of the country, especially to improve the living conditions of common people, he said.

He hit out at the TRS government in Telangana for alleged inadequate testing of COVID-19 samples and other aspects of the coronavirus management besides alleging corruption in schemes.

