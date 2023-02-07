New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) The Congress on Tuesday set up a screening committee for selecting candidate for the Karnataka assembly polls, appointing senior leader Mohan Prakash as its chairman.

The Congress also named Rajya Sabha MP Neeraj Dangi, Mohammad Jawed and Saptagiri Ulaka as members of the screening committee for Karnataka.

"The Congress president has approved the proposal for the constitution of Screening Committee for ensuing Karnataka assembly elections 2023 with immediate effect," a party statement said here.

Karnataka PCC chief D K Shivakumar, former chief minister Siddaramaiah and AICC general secretary in-charge for the state Randeep Surjewala will be ex-officio members of the panel.

The panel will screen the candidates for the upcoming assembly polls and will recommend names to the party's Central Election Committee headed by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge.

Other ex-officio members are B K Hariprasad, M B Patil, G Parameshwara and all AICC secretaries in-charge in the state.

Karnataka assembly polls are slated in a few months.

