Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 15 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh continues to reel under heavy monsoon disruption, with the cumulative toll climbing to 404 since June 20 and road connectivity, power, and water supply severely impacted, according to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA).

In its morning bulletin on Monday, the SDMA reported that 598 roads remain blocked across the state, including three national highways--NH-03, NH-305 and NH-503A. In addition, 500 power distribution transformers and 184 drinking water supply schemes have been crippled due to landslides, flash floods, and incessant rainfall.

The authority said that of the total fatalities, 229 deaths were reported in rain-related incidents such as landslides, flash floods, drowning, and house collapses. Road accidents accounted for 175 deaths during the ongoing monsoon spell.

District-wise, Mandi remains among the worst affected, with 201 roads obstructed and 314 power transformers disrupted. Kullu district reported 172 blocked roads, including the Manali-Atal Tunnel Rohtang road and the Anni-Jalori highway, where heavy vehicles continue to remain barred.

Shimla reported 57 blocked roads and 49 water supply schemes rendered non-functional, disrupting access to drinking water in several rural belts. In the Una district, damage to the curtain walls of the Bhadsali bridge forced the closure of NH-503A, further affecting inter-district connectivity.

The SDMA said restoration teams have been deployed on priority, but adverse weather conditions and recurring landslides are slowing clearance work in high-altitude and slide-prone zones.

Officials said efforts are ongoing to restore power and water schemes in affected villages, while heavy machinery has been pressed into service to clear major highways. The authority has urged residents to avoid unnecessary travel in vulnerable districts such as Mandi, Kullu, and Shimla, warning of fresh disruptions due to continuing rainfall.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways Ajay Tamta on Sunday visited the flood-affected areas of Mandi and Kullu to assess the damage. During the Union Minister's visit, Jairam Thakur, the Leader of the Opposition in the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly, was also present.

"Union Minister Ajay Tamta visited Himachal Pradesh to assess the damage caused to the National Highway and also held a meeting with officials. Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Himachal, it was decided that some central ministers would visit Himachal and evaluate the losses at the ground level," Jairam Thakur told ANI.

"After the Prime Minister's visit, duties were assigned to 7 ministers... In this context, today's meeting was very significant. They have provided very good suggestions, for which I thank the Prime Minister. The report on the damages will be submitted by them (Ajay Tamta) to the central ministry and will also be presented in a high-level meeting. We also hope that the state government will soon complete the relief work," he added. (ANI)

