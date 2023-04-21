New Delhi, April 21: Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the culmination of the fasting month of Ramzan, will be celebrated in the country on Saturday as the moon was sighted this evening.

Fatehpuri Masjid Imam Mufti Mukarram Ahmad told PTI that the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee of the mosque contacted many places and was informed that moon was sighted at several places. When Is Eid 2023 in India? Eid Ul Fitr May Fall on April 22 or April 23, Know Significance of Moon Sighting and Other Details About Islamic Festival.

Eid will be celebrated in the country on Saturday, he said. Describing Eid as a festival of brotherhood and harmony, Ahmad said "On this occasion, we pray that brotherhood and harmony that has existed in the country for 75 years continues to prosper." Eid Ul Fitr 2023 Date in India: Eid on April 22 As Shawwal Crescent Sighted in Several Parts of Country.

Maulana Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahali of Lucknow said the moon was also sighted at several places in Uttar Pradesh and Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on Saturday.

Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated across the world on different days and it is determined by the sighting of the crescent moon which is supposed to denote the start of the Shawwal month in the lunar Islamic calendar. It marks the end of the fasting month of Ramzan.

