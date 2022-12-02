Chandigarh, Dec 2 (PTI) Gangster Goldy Brar, the mastermind behind the brutal murder of singer Sidhu Moosewala, is learnt to have been detained in California by the US authorities.

However, there is no official confirmation on Brar's detention yet, Punjab Punjab officials said on Friday.

Also Read | Karnataka: Engaged Hindu Woman Elopes With Muslim Man in Raichur; Parents Allege 'Love Jihad'.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29.

Brar, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, had claimed the responsibility for the murder.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Four Lock Minor Girl in BMC School Classroom, One Rapes, Another Molests Her; Two Accused Arrested.

A red corner notice, which allows the arrest and detention of a fugitive abroad, has been issued against Brar.

Satinderjeet Singh alias Goldy Brar, a native of Sri Muktsar Sahib in Punjab, had gone to Canada on a student visa in 2017. He is an active member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Brar was also a key conspirator in the Dera Sacha Sauda follower murder incident which took place last month.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)