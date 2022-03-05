Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 5 (ANI): Uttarakhand Director General of Police, Ashok Kumar on Saturday reviewed the campaigns being run by the police headquarters in the state and suggested that more qualified and skilled personnel should be deployed to make the working of the cyber cell more effective.

He also said that the preparations related to law and order should be ensured in advance for the success of upcoming festivals, mainly Holi and other fairs.

Kumar, in a video conference, said, "To make the cyber cell working in the districts more effective, they should deploy more qualified, skilled and willing personnel in this cell, and their rights should be increased."

He also reviewed the issues regarding abandoned vehicles, nabbing criminals, cyber-crime, e-challans, identifying unknown dead bodies, law and order situations during Uttarakhand election results and forthcoming festivals in the state. (ANI)

