New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, in a written reply to the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, provided details on the Mahila Battalion, the first all-women battalion of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

Rai stated that the strength of the Mahila Reserve Battalion is 1,025 personnel, led by a Senior Mahila Commandant, and that the battalion has been designed to fulfil the operational requirements of women in security roles, including duties at airports, Delhi Metro, government buildings, and public sector undertakings. Additionally, it will perform other duties as assigned by the Central Government.

"The strength of Mahila Reserve Battalion is 1025 of different ranks headed by Senior Mahila Commandant. The Mahila Reserve Battalion would cater to the operational requirement of women for security duties at Airports, Delhi Metro, Government Building security, Public Sector undertaking etc. Increase in Women's representation in the Force. To perform such other duties as may be entrusted to it by the Central Government," the reply read.

The Minister provided this information in response to a question from BJP Lok Sabha MP Tapir Gao on the salient features of the first all-women battalion of the CISF and the details of the training programs and the recruitment process for the battalion.

Regarding the training programs, Rai explained that the duration and syllabus for different ranks in the CISF are developed according to approved norms. Recruitment to various ranks in the Mahila Battalion is carried out in accordance with the recruitment rules, through either direct recruitment or promotion.

"The training programs, the duration and syllabus of different ranks of CISF personnel are done as per approved norms. Recruitment of different ranks of Mahila battalion is done as per their recruitment rules through direct recruitment or promotion," the reply added. (ANI)

